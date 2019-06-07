SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Organizers wearing orange can be seen raising awareness about gun violence in the Bay Area and across the country this weekend and Friday marks the fourth annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

There are more than 200 organizations in all 50 states planning awareness events including a march across the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday.

“The idea is just to get the word out that 100 people die each day from gun violence and its time that we say enough. We don’t have to live this way, our children don’t have to live this way,” said Rachel Michelson of San Jose’s Moms Demand Action .

Michelson helped organize a rally at San Jose City Hall Friday night. San Jose agreed to light up City Hall in orange in solidarity for the weekend.

Michelson says the Moms group formed after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“If these kids who had just gone through this horrific event could be strong and wise then what was stopping me?” she said.

Among the protesters were the Raging Grannies, an activist organization that formed in Canada in 1986.

“We’re older so we don’t march as much as other groups but when they finish the Womens March we’re there we greet them and we were here waiting at City Hall tonight,” Lois Fiedler said.

They sing silly songs set to popular music with new lyrics about the cause they’re representing. Fiedler says these issues are deeply personal to everyone in her group.

“Ending gun violence — it’s an issue I’ve been working on for many many years. My father killed himself with a gun,” she said. “It’s important.”

The national event boasts big name comedians like Samantha Bee and Conan O’Brien. Six million people are expected to participate in events this weekend nationwide.