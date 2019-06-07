OAKLAND (AP) — Klay Thompson had 14 points and the Golden State Warriors led the Toronto Raptors 46-42 at halftime of Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
It has not been offensively pretty so far. The teams are shooting a combined 4 for 30 from 3-point range — Toronto is 2 for 17, Golden State 2 for 13. Golden State’s Stephen Curry is 0 for 5 from beyond the arc, and so is Toronto’s Danny Green.
Curry and Kevon Looney each have eight points for the Warriors. Kawhi Leonard has 14 and Kyle Lowry has eight for Toronto.
The 88 combined points is the lowest total in the first half of a finals game since the Warriors led Cleveland 45-43 at the break in Game 6 of the 2015 series.
Will be updated.
© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed