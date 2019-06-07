Filed Under:Fire danger, North Bay Fires, North Bay Hills, Red Flag Warning, Santa Rosa, Wildfire

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay this weekend as temperatures are expected to climb, the National Weather Service says.

An offshore wind event is expected to begin Friday night with wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph over the highest peaks.

Temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90’s Saturday with another round of wind Saturday night.

Little to no recovery in humidity is expected, and that could create critical fire weather conditions.

The wind is expected to ease on Sunday, but temperatures are expected to soar to near 100 degrees.

The warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday night to 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

 

