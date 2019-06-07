OAKLAND (KPIX) — Warriors fans did not envision themselves leaving Game 4 at Oracle Arena feeling disappointed and upset.

The team suffered back-to-back losses at home.

“Very sad, very sad,” said Joel Kellman of Atherton.

Many fans were in disbelief but are now focused on the job ahead.

“I feel good, three straight,” said Michael Reinardy of San Franciso.

Game 5 in Toronto is a must-win for the Warriors. If not, the team played their final game ever at Oracle Arena.

Fans had the chance to sign a piece of the 2015 championship court before the game. It will be brought across the bay to the Chase Center to commemorate 47 seasons.

Rodney Kirkpatrick says he spent a few grand to come to Game 4.

“That’s why I paid the money to come, I’m very upset that this could be the last game but I know it’s not, they’re going to Toronto and win, and will be back here for a game six, definitely,” said Rodney Kirkpatrick of Oakland.

There was a lot of star power in the building Friday pulling for Golden State. Rapper E-40 sparkled in Dub Nation colors. Ne-Yo sang the national anthem.

When asked what it was like to be a part of what could be the last game at Oracle, he didn’t even ponder that thought.

“We’re not going to say that, nope, nope, that is not happening okay, you heard it here first, Warriors is taking it all the way home,” said Ne-Yo.

Rapper Snoop Dogg said he is looking forward to partying with Bay Area fans.

“We’ll be at the afterparty, me and Fabby,” he said. “I’m DJing, so turn up one time, ya dig?”