OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Golden State Warriors fans lined up near Lake Merritt in Oakland Friday morning to show their Warriors pride ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

“I just came out here to be a part of the scene and just enjoy the ambiance of the sports world,” said fan Quintin Bracey.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf showed off her three Warriors championship rings Friday as the team seeks what would be her fourth.

“I have to admit I’m feeling a little sad and nostalgic,” Schaaf said.

She donated a ticket for a charity auction. The high bidder will sit with her in the city’s box suite with an up close look at her rings, and get courtside access during warmups before the game.

“I think that where we are right now in this series is actually going to be very motivational for them. They’re going to have the whole city behind them, and no one’s going to be screaming louder than I will,” said Schaaf.

A Game 4 victory would assure the Warriors at least one more game at Oracle Arena, and push the series to a minimum of six games.