SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa police are looking for a man suspected of assaulting a woman along the Santa Rosa Creek path Tuesday evening.

The 37-year-old woman was walking on the path between N. Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road around 7:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her and trued to pull her into the creek bed, police said.

The suspect put his hand over the woman’s face and strangled her so she couldn’t scream. The woman fought the suspect and was able to flee, police said.

The suspect was described as white male in his mid-30s, 5 feet 5 inches with a medium build. He was wearing a baseball cap, white T-shirt and dark jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3600.

