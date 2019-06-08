OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A mural honoring Oscar Grant III, the 22-year-old African American man fatally shot by BART police in 2009, was unveiled Saturday at the Fruitvale BART Station in Oakland.

Local artist Senay “Refa One” Alkebulan was commissioned to create the mural on a west exterior wall by the bus area of the station.

The cost of the mural was $38,000, according to BART officials.

In addition to the mural unveiling, a previously unnamed street next to the station has been renamed Oscar Grant III Way.

In February, the BART Board of Directors unanimously voted to name the street.

Oscar Grant’s mother, Wanda Johnson, says the pain of losing her son will never fade but, now that BART is openly memorializing her son, it helps with the healing.

“He still lives on. Every time someone comes to the station, they’ll see his name and they’ll see his face and so I’m grateful,” Johnson told KPIX.

