RICHMOND (CBS SF) — One person was killed and a second one seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday on Interstate 80 just west of the Central Avenue interchange, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver of one of the two vehicles was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, the CHP said on a Facebook post.

The report of a gray Nissan Sentra on its side at the above location came at about 5:12 p.m. Saturday. The CHP said the Nissan was headed east on I-80, darting in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Near the Central Avenue exit, the Nissan sideswiped a white Mercedes-Benz SUV at about 50 mph. The collision caused the Nissan to lose control and overturn, ejecting two passengers in the car, the CHP said.

One passenger in the Nissan died at the scene, while a second one was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for treatment of major injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the Nissan was taken into custody.

Neither of the two people in the Mercedes was injured.

All lanes of the freeway remained closed for about 35 minutes after the accident was reported; all lanes were open by 7:50 p.m. Saturday, the CHP said.

