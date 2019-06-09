Comments
DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A severe traffic alert was issued Sunday afternoon due to a fuel spill on southbound Interstate 280 at Serramonte Boulevard in Daly City and motorists were told to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.
The California Highway Patrol issued the alert at 1:17 p.m. and diverted traffic onto Serramonte Boulevard.
All lanes were reopened by 1:37 p.m. though there were residual traffic delays.
