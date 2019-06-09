BURLINGAME (KPIX 5) — An annual children’s bicycle ride in Burlingame was held for the last time Sunday morning after organizers decided the public event would end for very personal reasons.

The Ryan Phua Memorial Ride has become a tradition for Peninsula kids just learning to ride a bike. But organizing a bicycle rally through downtown Burlingame for 600 children isn’t a walk in the park, even for a force of nature like Michele Phua.

“It takes 200 volunteers to put an event like this together, to make sure kids are safe and having fun!” said Phua.

The story began in 2003 when Michele and her husband John suddenly lost 2-1/2-year-old son Ryan, twin to his brother Matthew, to a mysterious medical condition.

“We don’t really know [what happened],” remembered Matthew. “He just had a fever, went to the hospital and passed away in his sleep.”

So the Phua’s created Ryan’s Ride to remember his life by celebrating a moment that marks most children’s first brush with freedom. Kids get to ride through downtown streets while their parents have to stay safely on the sidewalk.

“I think it’s just having the simple pleasure of spending time with your family and your children, and just focus on being with your children,” said Michelle Phua.

But that simple pleasure ended Sunday. The family says this was the last ride.

Perhaps with Matthew now 18 years old and heading to UC Berkeley, it just doesn’t seem right to remember his twin brother as a little child.

And though Matthew admits he doesn’t really remember Ryan, growing up with the Ryan’s Ride has taught him to be a more caring, giving person.

“He’s changed my life, even when he’s not here with me, through this ride and through, just, his legacy and thinking about him,” he said. “Makes me want to appreciate everything — appreciate life — and just value the people around me.”

So now, as Matthew prepares to leave the nest, by saying goodbye to the ride the Phua family is allowing Ryan to grow up as well.

Over the years, the Ryan Phua Memorial Ride has raised nearly one million dollars for the LiveStrong Foundation which has used the funds to support cancer organizations throughout the Bay Area.