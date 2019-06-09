Livermore (KPIX 5) — A sea of cowboy boots and hats streamed out of the Livermore Rodeo Sunday evening during a day that saw thermometers hit 93 degrees.

“It was perfect. Actually we got here after 2, so we got to sit in the shade. And the breeze picked up, so it was nice,” said Livermore resident Shelene Carey.

People took precautions by shopping for hats, and stayed hydrated on the first Spare the Air day this year.

“We try not to use our cars, we drink..more beer? No more water,” said Heather Martin of Livermore.

The Bay Area Air District says Livermore and south Santa Clara County are some of the hottest spots in the Bay Area, and exhaust from cars cause the poorest air quality in these areas.

Monday is expected to be even hotter, temperatures could top 100 degrees.

“We’re going to stay inside, go swimming,” said Livermore resident Lexy Larson.

Monday is another Spare the Air day, and a heat advisory for much of the Bay Area is in effect until 9 pm.