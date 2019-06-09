Comments
MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire just east near U.S. Highway 101 between South San Jose and Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County has consumed approximately 75 acres and is zero percent contained, Cal Fire is reporting.
The fire, dubbed the Malech Fire after the nearby Malech Road, was first reported at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The San Jose Fire Department is helping Cal Fire fight the fire in its early stages.
As of shortly before 4 p.m., the fire had grown to 75 acres and remained at zero percent containment. Air support had been called by Cal Fire.
The entire Bay Area will be under a “red flag warning” throughout the weekend, brought on by a combination of hot temperatures, strong winds