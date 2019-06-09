TORONTO (CBS/AP) — Over the next few hours, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr will know if injured star forward Kevin Durant will be able to play in must-win Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Appearing before reporters Sunday, Kerr said Durant will practice with the team Sunday and they stay on the court for a much tougher workout with reserve players.

How he responds and recovers will dictate Durant’s return. After being one of the most dominating players in the 2019 post-season, Durant went down with an injured calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.

The Warriors were able to advance without him — upsetting Houston on the road in Game 6 and sweeping Portland — but have struggled against Toronto which now holds a 3-1 series advantage and is on the brink of their first NBA titles.

“He’s going to practice with us today and he’ll get some extra work in with some of our younger players,” he said. “We’ll gauge it from there.”

Asked if he was more hopeful than he has been since the injury, Kerr said: “Yes, because he hasn’t done — what he’s going to do today, he hasn’t done. So he’s doing more today and we’ll know more after that.”

Even if he does p;ay, Durant will be limited conditionwise. He has not been in game action in more than a month.

