CONCORD (CBS SF) – The driver of a blue M3 BMW was ejected and killed at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on westbound Interstate Highway 4 on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported at 8:27 p.m. on the westbound freeway just east of the Port Chicago Highway interchange, the California Highway Patrol said.
The BMW, driven by a 35-year-old Oakland man, was driving at a high rate of speed when it veered into the center divide, lost control and went down an embankment and landed on railroad tracks next to Kinne Boulevard, the CHP said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, wasn’t injured and remained at the scene. Several lanes of westbound Highway 4 were closed for at least two hours, before the CHP cleared all lanes at 10:33 p.m.
The CHP is investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anything leading up to it is asked to call the Contra Costa CHP office at (925) 646-4980.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.