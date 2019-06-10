Comments
CONCORD (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled a rapidly advancing wildfire Monday that ignited in the rural grassland along a roadside on the sprawling grounds of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station.
The blaze was reported at 10:13 a.m. near Lynwood Dr. and Willow Pass Road. Heavy smoke and the advancing fire forced authorities shut down traffic on Willow Pass.
Firefighters from Cal Fire, Contra Costa County and the federal government were fighting the blaze. Air tankers joined the battle as it neared the Dana Estates subdivision in Concord. There was no estimated time for containment.
The fire was not threatening any of the dozens of abandoned structures on the former base.