SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART is reporting service delays of 20 minutes systemwide in all directions “due to extreme weather related trackway equipment problems,” the agency said Monday afternoon.

When temperatures were at their peak BART had to single-track trains at El Cerrito Del Norte due to equipment problems for southbound trains.

“The extreme heat is causing track issues,” the agency said on its Twitter account. “Our crews are working to cool off equipment and fix current problems.”

CBS SF Social Media Producer Christine Samra reported serious difficulties getting home from San Francisco early Monday evening.

The National Weather Service forecasts that very warm to hot conditions will continue away from the immediate coast through Tuesday.

