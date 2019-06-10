Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The last seat at the Golden State Warriors new home, San Francisco’s Chase Center, was installed Monday by a lucky season ticket holder.
The new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facility is expected to seat over 18,000 people.
Former basketball star Tim Hardaway surprised the Warriors fan and joined the installation process.
“My seats are awesome, they are closer than they were in the first game, just looking forward of being part of the new raucous crowd at the Chase Center,” said Mark Carpender.
The chase center is set to open this September.