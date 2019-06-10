YOUNTVILLE (CBS SF) – A Georgia man died Sunday afternoon in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a winery south of Yountville, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The victim was identified as Charles Eric Kincade, 35, of College Park, Georgia, Napa County sheriff’s spokesman Henry Wofford said.
Kincade was riding a four-wheeler on an asphalt roadway on the Vine Cliff Winery property in the 7400 block of Silverado Trail around 5:30 p.m., CHP officials said.
Kincade lost control of the ATV and he and the vehicle struck a tree. There were no witnesses but a vineyard worker heard the crash and found Kincade unconscious on the ground, according to the CHP.
Kincade suffered a head wound and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, where he was pronounced dead around 6:30 p.m., CHP officials said.
