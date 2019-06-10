Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The Malech Fire, burning in unincorporated Santa Clara County between San Jose and Morgan Hill, has not grown in size overnight and is 85 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire officials.
The fire has burned 210 acres after its forward progress was stopped on Sunday, fire officials said.
The fire is named for nearby Malech Road and was first reported at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The San Jose Fire Department is also helping Cal Fire fight the blaze.
