  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5:30pm
    6:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:business, Online publishing, Private equity firm, Publishing, San Francisco, San Francisco News, Shutterfly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is buying online photo publishing company Shutterfly for $51 per share.

Apollo will pay $1.74 billion for the 20-year-old company, which became popular offering its users prints and photobooks of their favorite shots. But demand for that type of service has declined as people opt to share photos online through Facebook and other social networks.

Redwood City, California-based Shutterfly’s stock closed at $48.95 per share on Friday — and was trading as high as $94.28 per share a year ago.

Ryan O’Hara, the former CEO at real estate company Move Inc., will become Shutterfly’s new chief executive.

Apollo has bought more than 150 companies, including security company ADT, entertainment restaurant Chuck E. Cheese’s and telecom firm Charter Communications.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s