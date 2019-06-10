SAN JOSE (KPIX) – The Diridon train station in San Jose is listed in the National Registry of Historic Places, but if it is so historic, then why is it so hard to keep the roof fixed?

Built in 1933, Dridon is a classic example of Italian Renaissance revival architecture. As a working train station, it is home to nearly half dozen train and bus systems serving the South Bay. It was named after the famous transportation expert Rod Diridon, who is still alive.

“I think it’s been leaking now for six or seven years,” says Diridon.

Inside, the water damage is plain to see, along with peeling paint, water stains across large sections of plaster and a large American Flag faded across one wall.

Caltrain spokesperson, Dan Lieberman says, building maintenance simply isn’t their main priority.

“We try to prioritize the repairs that are needed for the safety of the Railroad are our top priority,” says Lieberman. “But with that said, we do have a responsibility to protect our historic buildings so we are looking for solutions to get the repairs done in the next physical year.”

Translated, that means no money for the roof this year.

Rod Diridon says he understands the problem but, the station is a priority too.

“Now the first money that comes in has to go into the operations and safety …So, the last thing you spend money on is aesthetics, but they gotta worry about that too,” says Diridon.

Water leaking into an historic building, and damaging the walls and ceiling seems to be more than aesthetics but it remains uncertain when the Diridon station’s expensive Spanish tile roof will be repaired.