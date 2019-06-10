  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Emergency responders were able to find a 14-year-old boy seen struggling in the water at Crissy Field in San Francisco Monday afternoon, but the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, fire officials said.

The San Francisco Fire Department wrote at 2:13 p.m. on Twitter about the rescue response. There are also U.S. Coast Guard units assisting on jet skis and in a chopper.

Beach goers were asked to stay out of the water during the search, authorities said.

Crews eventually found the boy. Fire officials said rescuers performed life-saving measures on the teen as he was transported to an area hospital.

KPIX 5 reporter Joe Vazquez posted on Twitter at around 4:19 p.m. that San Francisco Fire officials confirmed that the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The boy did not know how to swim, according to fire officials.

No other details were immediately available.

