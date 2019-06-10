PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Nearly 7,000 Palo Alto residents and hundreds more in Lafayette were experiencing a power outages in sweltering heat, on Monday.

The outage is mostly affecting South Palo Alto from Matadero Avenue to San Antonio Road and Middlefield to Deer Creek roads.

Catherine Elvert, spokeswoman for Palo Alto Utilities, said the outage is stemming from electrical equipment problems with a transformer at the Maybelle electrical substation.

The cause of the electrical problem is under investigation, and crews are making repairs.

There was no estimated time for when service will resume, but social media users in several neighborhoods have reported that their power was back on as of 4:20 p.m.

Elvert said it may take several hours before the outage is resolved.

Meantime, in Lafayette, about 700 customers were without power Monday afternoon, according to PG&E. A power outage affected several traffic signals and an unknown number of East Bay utility customers Monday afternoon in Lafayette.

Police said at 4 p.m. that PG&E is investigating the outage. Meanwhile they’re asking drivers to be cautious in the downtown area, and to treat every intersection like a stop sign.