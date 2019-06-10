  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Betty Yu
Filed Under:Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, NBA Finals, Oakland, Oakland news, Oracle Arena, Stephen Curry, Toronto Raptors

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The Warriors summoned the magic they needed to keep their season alive during Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.

And Dub Nation soaked up every bit of it as confetti rained down on them.

“It was a big emotion, because I was a bit scared after the last two losses we had, but we did amazing. And I’m so proud of Durant,” said Denise Wales of San Jose.

After Durant’s injury early in the game and a very tense 4th quarter, fans were uneasy.

In the final minutes of the game, Warriors were on the brink of elimination, but the Splash Brothers hit big shots to eke out a victory.

“It was heartfelt to see KD go down and hurt his leg again, it’s like man we really need him, but then you see come together and actually pull this win off, it’s absolutely amazing,” said David Popa of Pleasant Hill.

Fireworks lit up the sky over Oracle Arena after the game, and fans danced their hearts out on the plaza.

“We live to fight another day,” said Bethenny Smith of Oakland.

The team will be back at Oracle Arena on Thursday night for what will be the final Warriors game in Oakland, win or lose.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s