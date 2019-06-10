OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The Warriors summoned the magic they needed to keep their season alive during Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.

And Dub Nation soaked up every bit of it as confetti rained down on them.

“It was a big emotion, because I was a bit scared after the last two losses we had, but we did amazing. And I’m so proud of Durant,” said Denise Wales of San Jose.

After Durant’s injury early in the game and a very tense 4th quarter, fans were uneasy.

In the final minutes of the game, Warriors were on the brink of elimination, but the Splash Brothers hit big shots to eke out a victory.

“It was heartfelt to see KD go down and hurt his leg again, it’s like man we really need him, but then you see come together and actually pull this win off, it’s absolutely amazing,” said David Popa of Pleasant Hill.

Fireworks lit up the sky over Oracle Arena after the game, and fans danced their hearts out on the plaza.

“We live to fight another day,” said Bethenny Smith of Oakland.

The team will be back at Oracle Arena on Thursday night for what will be the final Warriors game in Oakland, win or lose.