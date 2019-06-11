FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – A garage fire that emitted hazardous fumes and injured three firefighters and a police officer in Fairfield Saturday started when the homeowner put too many lithium-ion batteries on chargers, a deputy fire chief said Monday.
The fire around 5 p.m. destroyed a garage at 1732 Ashtree Court in Cordelia. Police said there were approximately 200 pounds of lithium-ion batteries in the garage.
The batteries were emitting fluoride gas before firefighters arrived, Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief Matt Luckenbach said.
The homeowner was operating an electrical bicycle charging and repair business in the garage, Luckenbach said.
“The charging system couldn’t handle what was plugged into it,” he said.
A fourth firefighter also suffered a back injury while fighting the blaze.
Residents nearby were ordered to shelter in place until 11 p.m. because of the fumes.
