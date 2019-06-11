STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A baby boy was discovered alive Tuesday after he was abandoned in a dumpster near a Stockton apartment complex, authorities said.
Stockton police posted on social media that officers responded to the 5900 block of Village Green Drive at approximately 11:43 a.m. to a report of a possible baby in the large green dumpster.
Officers were met by a citizen who told them he thought he saw a baby wrapped up inside the dumpster. They discovered the newborn baby boy alive. Medics transported the baby to an area hospital for treatment.
There was no update given as to the condition of the baby. Temperatures had soared to triple digits in Stockton on Tuesday.
Please remember newborns can be safely surrendered to any firehouse or hospital emergency rooms in the City of Stockton within 72 hours of birth without fear of being prosecuted as long as the baby shows no signs of abuse or neglect.
The Stockton Police Department ask for anyone with information about the baby to contact them at (209) 937-8377, the Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.