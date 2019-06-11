Filed Under:BART, Commute, Equipment Problem, Heat, Heat wave


OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART is taking action to try to prevent further troubles due to the excessively hot weather hitting in the Bay Area.

The system experienced major delays during the evening commute Monday because of trackway equipment problems.

BART officials said they will distribute additional portable air conditioning units along the Richmond and Dublin-Pleasanton lines.

Also, technicians are postponing scheduled maintenance on the transit agency’s rail cars so they can focus on tackling any issues due to overheating.

 

