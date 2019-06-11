SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined the top lawyers of eight other states and the District of Columbia in an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday challenging the planned merger of the T-Mobile and Sprint wireless companies.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in New York City. T-Mobile and Sprint are the third- and fourth-largest nationwide wireless service providers.

The lawsuit claims the merger would lead to higher prices and fewer choices for consumers, especially for low-income subscribers to the two companies’ services.

Becerra said in a statement, “Although T-Mobile and Sprint may be promising faster, better, and cheaper service with this merger, the evidence weighs against it.

“This merger would hurt the most vulnerable Californians and result in a compressed market with fewer choices and higher prices,” he said.

Becerra and New York Attorney General Letitia James are co-leading the lawsuit. Other states participating are Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi and Wisconsin, along with Washington, D.C.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.