BODEGA (CBS SF) – A woman swam to safety after crashing over a cliff into the ocean near Bodega Tuesday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The Bodega Bay Fire Department responded to a call for a vehicle extrication on Highway 1 near Coleman Beach shortly after 6 a.m.
The car reportedly drove over cliff, falling 60-100 feet and caught fire. The woman jumped into the water and swam away from the flaming wreckage.
A Bodega Bay firefighter jumped into the water and rescued the woman, who was airlifted to a local hospital.
The burned car was pulled from the rocks.
There was no immediate information on any injuries the driver may have suffered in the crash.