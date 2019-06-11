Filed Under:Bodega, Car crash, Car Over Cliff, Cliff Rescue, Sonoma County

BODEGA (CBS SF) – A woman swam to safety after crashing over a cliff into the ocean near Bodega Tuesday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bodega Bay Fire Department responded to a call for a vehicle extrication on Highway 1 near Coleman Beach shortly after 6 a.m.

The car reportedly drove over cliff, falling 60-100 feet and caught fire. The woman jumped into the water and swam away from the flaming wreckage.

Firefighters in Bodega during a rescue operation. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department)

A Bodega Bay firefighter jumped into the water and rescued the woman, who was airlifted to a local hospital.

The burned car was pulled from the rocks.

There was no immediate information on any injuries the driver may have suffered in the crash.

A burned car after a driver crashed off a cliff near Bodega. (Credit: Pat Patterson)

