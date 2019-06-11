Comments
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) – Alameda County Fire Department crews have knocked down a fire at a known homeless encampment late Monday night, according to fire officials.
The two-alarm fire at 635 Marina Boulevard in San Leandro was reported at 10:42 p.m., fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of what was previously the Dan Martinelli Poultry Company when they arrived on the scene.
Nobody has been injured. Fire crews remain at the scene early Tuesday morning and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
