Comments
LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Authorities have issued a severe traffic alert after an accident on eastbound I-580 in Livermore shut down two lanes of traffic, according to CHP.
The accident was first reported shortly before 11 a.m. just east of South Vasco Road in Livermore. The right and center lanes have remain blocked.
No details have been released in regards to the accident blocking the lanes of the freeway.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.