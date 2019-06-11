Comments
COBB (CBS SF) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck rural unincorporated Sonoma County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake struck at 12:46 a.m. near Cobb Mountain, approximately 5.4 miles west of Cobb, 14.2 miles north of Healdsburg, 14.5 miles southwest of Clearlake and 18.4 miles north of Windsor.
There are no reports of injuries or damage.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.