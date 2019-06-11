  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Earthquake, Sonoma County, USGS

COBB (CBS SF) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck rural unincorporated Sonoma County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 12:46 a.m. near Cobb Mountain, approximately 5.4 miles west of Cobb, 14.2 miles north of Healdsburg, 14.5 miles southwest of Clearlake and 18.4 miles north of Windsor.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

A map showing the location of a magnitude 4.1 earthquake that struck in Sonoma County.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s