OAKLEY (CBS SF) – A man was airlifted to a hospital following a solo-vehicle crash into a pole in Oakley late Monday night, according to fire officials.
The crash was reported at 10:38 p.m. at the intersection of Empire Avenue and Hemlock Drive, East Contra Costa Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Burris said. The driver, only identified as a man, crashed a car into a light pole and was pinned between it, a car door, car dash, center console and passenger seat.
The man was transported via air ambulance to a hospital. Nobody else was injured.
