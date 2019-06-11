VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – Vacaville police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on the city’s east side early Tuesday morning.
The shooting was first reported at 2:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Robin Drive, Sgt. Frank Piro said.
Police say the 21-year-old victim was sitting in a car with a female occupant when occupants of a dark colored four door sedan with large rims and tinted windows fired numerous rounds into the parked car.
The man suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to Prio, who also said a woman in the car was uninjured.
Piro said the suspects were last seen driving away on Robin Drive in a four-door sedan. An exact number of suspects and their descriptions hasn’t yet been determined.
Police are expected to be on the scene investigating the shooting through most of the morning, Piro said.
