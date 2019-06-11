CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) – Kwentyn Wiggins, 17, of Marin City, a student at The Branson School in Ross, has been identified as the driver who died in a solo vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Corte Madera early Monday morning.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Wiggins’ Honda sedan drifted off southbound Highway 101 at the Tamalpais Drive overpass around 2:20 a.m. and struck a tree on the right shoulder of the road. The car caught fire and Wiggins was found dead at the scene.
Wiggins was a star athlete in football and basketball at the school and had just finished his junior year.
“Our tight Branson family is reeling from this tragic news,” Chris Mazzola, Branson’s Head of School, said in a written statement.
“Kwentyn was a bright light: his warm smile, wide grin and radiance enveloped all who crossed his path, His skills in the classroom, on the court and on the stage captivated our hearts and minds, and his spirit and character inspired everyone around him. He was truly beloved, and it is hard to imagine day-to-day life at Branson without him,” Mazzola said.
The school organized a candlelight vigil Monday night on the football field, and grief counselors will be available at the school library Tuesday and Wednesday.
The CHP said it does not appear another vehicle was involved in the crash, and anyone who witnessed it is asked to call the CHP at (415) 924-1100.