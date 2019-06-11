SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After the devastating injury to Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, players from around the league offered up their thoughts on the situation facing the two-time Finals MVP.
After a calf injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets on May 8, Durant returned to the lineup Monday with the Warriors facing elimination with a 3-1 deficit. He played as if he was never away, scoring 11 points before he went down again clutching his calf. Following Golden State’s come-from-behind 106-105 win, team president Bob Myers tearfully announced it was an Achilles injury.
Players around the NBA took to Twitter to express their thoughts. One of them was Victor Oladipo, who was having an MVP-type season for the Indiana Pacers before he suffered a serious knee injury in January.
Another player who sent his respects was one of Durant’s former teammates when they both played at Oklahoma City, Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter.
Another Tweet came from an NBA Hall of Famer, and the man whose name is on the Finals MVP trophy Durant has won the last two years.
The appreciation for Durant’s attempt to come back from his injury to help his teammates facing elimination was shared by other players, including WNBA star and Stanford standout Chiney Ogwumike.
The reaction of Toronto Raptors fans to Durant’s injury, many who were seen and heard cheering, was a point of emphasis for other players,
Durant was scheduled for an MRI Tuesday to determine the extent of his Achilles injury.