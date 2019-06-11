



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — After the devastating injury to Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, players from around the league offered up their thoughts on the situation facing the two-time Finals MVP.

After a calf injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets on May 8, Durant returned to the lineup Monday with the Warriors facing elimination with a 3-1 deficit. He played as if he was never away, scoring 11 points before he went down again clutching his calf. Following Golden State’s come-from-behind 106-105 win, team president Bob Myers tearfully announced it was an Achilles injury.

Players around the NBA took to Twitter to express their thoughts. One of them was Victor Oladipo, who was having an MVP-type season for the Indiana Pacers before he suffered a serious knee injury in January.

Payers up for the big bro KD. God got you!

🙌🏿🙏🏿 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) June 11, 2019

Damn man watching that live hurts my heart! Kd is a warrior for even coming out. — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) June 11, 2019

Damn my boy….prayers up @KDTrey5 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 11, 2019

Another player who sent his respects was one of Durant’s former teammates when they both played at Oklahoma City, Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter.

Respect @KDTrey5

Get well brother 🙏 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 11, 2019

Another Tweet came from an NBA Hall of Famer, and the man whose name is on the Finals MVP trophy Durant has won the last two years.

Proud of all the players on @Raptors & @warriors banding together to support #KevinDurant No one wants to see anyone get injured we are all humans first. @KDTrey5 showed tonight what it is to have heart & be a true team player. We are praying for a quick recovery @NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/4uLFK2SI86 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 11, 2019

The appreciation for Durant’s attempt to come back from his injury to help his teammates facing elimination was shared by other players, including WNBA star and Stanford standout Chiney Ogwumike.

No matter what team or players you support… l hope everyone recognizes that what KD tried to do today for the Warriors was more than courageous. 💔 — Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) June 11, 2019

Even with all the things @KDTrey5 has done. This is the most fan(ed) out I’ve been. He knew he wasn’t right but he wanted to be there for his brothers. That’s sports! That’s love! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2019

MAJOR RESPECT for KD wanting to rush back and try to help his team win a Championship… Get Back Healthy Bro🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 11, 2019

You gotta give KD the Respect for going out there and Trying to help his team✊🏾 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) June 11, 2019

The reaction of Toronto Raptors fans to Durant’s injury, many who were seen and heard cheering, was a point of emphasis for other players,

Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man #Disguting — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2019

Don’t cheer for a player getting injured come on y’all — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) June 11, 2019

Durant was scheduled for an MRI Tuesday to determine the extent of his Achilles injury.