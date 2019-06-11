Filed Under:Madison Park Academy, officer involved shooting, Police shooting, San Leandro News


SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An officer-involved shooting has been reported in San Leandro late Tuesday afternoon.

San Leandro police OIS investigation

San Leandro police OIS investigation (CBS)

San Leandro police said the shooting happened at 4:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Martin Boulevard near Madison Park Academy, a middle school and high school.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene, which appeared to be a home in a cul-de-sac. Several police cars were gathered there.

No other details were immediately available. Police said an investigation is underway and they’ll provide updates as they become available in the ongoing investigation.

 

