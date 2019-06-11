



ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — The pilot who died after a small plane crashed into the Delta north of Antioch on Sunday was identified by the Coroner’s Division of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

CCCSO officials searched Broad Slough, where the Sheriff Marine Services Unit located the plane wreckage. The Dive Team recovered a body from approximately 20 feet of water at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The CCCSO Coroner’s Division later identified the person as 22-year-old Colin Um of Berkeley. Um was the pilot and sole occupant of the plane.

The crash happened on Sunday around 5:32 p.m. A boater notified CCCSO dispatch of a small plane crashing into the delta at the north end of Broad Slough.

Several agencies immediately responded to the scene, where they located a backpack among the debris. They determined the plane took off from Buchanan Field Airport in Concord at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

CCCSO officials said that a salvage company is expected to remove the plane wreckage in the near future, but a date has not yet been set.

An autopsy into the cause of Um’s death is scheduled for Wednesday. CCCSO expressed their condolences to the friends and family of Um in a Facebook post.