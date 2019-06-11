SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred at a home in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
San Leandro police said the shooting happened at 4:17 p.m. in the 600 block of Martin Boulevard near Madison Park Academy, a middle school and high school.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene, which appeared to be a home in a cul-de-sac. Several police cars were gathered there.
Police said they responded to the neighborhood and shot and killed a man suspected of having a weapon.
The man’s identity was not released Tuesday evening. No other details were immediately available.
