BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – A skateboarder was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday night after a vehicle hit him in Brentwood, fire officials said.

The collision happened at about 8 p.m. at Sand Creek Road and Highland Way, officials with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.

The skateboarder was a 12-year-old boy who was taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. The boy was apparently not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his head and left side of his body, fire officials said.

