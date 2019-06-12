Comments
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – A skateboarder was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday night after a vehicle hit him in Brentwood, fire officials said.
The collision happened at about 8 p.m. at Sand Creek Road and Highland Way, officials with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said.
The skateboarder was a 12-year-old boy who was taken to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. The boy was apparently not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his head and left side of his body, fire officials said.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.