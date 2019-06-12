BERKELEY (CBS SF) — University of California, Berkeley women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb will soon be joining John Beilein’s staff with the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA.

The university announced Wednesday the highly successful Cal coach will sign a four-year contract and was expected to play a prominent role in support of Beilein and associate head coach JB Bickerstaff.

“Today I was able to realize a lifelong dream as I accepted a job with the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. For the better part of 15 years, I have been able to call the University of California home,” said Gottlieb in a statement. “The ability to be the head coach at Cal, to mentor and impact young women, has been the greatest honor and privilege.”

ESPN story on a historic first in the NBA: The Cavaliers are hiring one of the top coaches in women's college basketball — Cal's Lindsay Gottlieb — to their coaching staff. https://t.co/d35IR5K3FS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2019

Gottlieb would become the first women’s collegiate head coach to be recruited to join NBA coaching staff. Besides Gottlieb joins a growing number or women in NBA coaching positions; other NBA assistant coaches such as Becky Hammon (San Antonio Spurs), Lindsey Harding (Philadelphia 76ers), Karen Stack-Umlauf (Chicago Bulls), Kristi Toliver (Washington Wizards), Jenny Boucek (Dallas Mavericks) and Natalie Nakase (Los Angeles Clippers).

The 41-year-old came to Cal in 2011 and over her tenure turned the Golden Bears program into one of the best in the country. Under her coaching, Cal earned seven NCAA tournament appearances and a trip to the 2013 Final Four.

Her overall record at Berkeley was 179-78 (.668)

Gottlieb also served on the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee from 2012-16 and has conducted and participated in numerous development camps across the WNBA, NBA and international scope.

“We are so proud of all that Lindsay has accomplished and contributed to our women’s basketball program,” said Cal’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jim Knowlton. “She has been an exceptional leader and developer of young people. This is a tremendous opportunity, and we are thankful for her impact on our program, our university and our community. We wish her the best in the NBA.”