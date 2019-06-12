  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Downed Power Lines, Lafayette, Shelter in place


LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Downed power lines have prompted a call for residents to shelter in place near Ameno Drive in Lafayette, county emergency officials said.

Downed power line in Lafayette prompts shelter in place (CBS)

The officials sent out an alert on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. calling for the shelter-in-place for people in the area of Ameno Drive, Ameno Court and Regio Court.

No other information was immediately available.

