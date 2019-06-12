Comments
LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Downed power lines have prompted a call for residents to shelter in place near Ameno Drive in Lafayette, county emergency officials said.
The officials sent out an alert on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. calling for the shelter-in-place for people in the area of Ameno Drive, Ameno Court and Regio Court.
No other information was immediately available.
