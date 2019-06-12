OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Acts of detente can come in many shapes and gestures. For one embarrassed Toronto Raptors fan, it came in the form of a bouquet and apology letter delivered to the offices of the Golden State Warriors for the cheering when star forward Kevin Durant was injured in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Durant had returned to the lineup after missing nine straight playoffs games with an injured calf. He was finally cleared to play for Monday’s game with the Warriors facing elimination.

He played brilliantly, scoring 11 points before his Achilles gave out while making a move on the court. Many of the fans inside Scotiabank Arena and gathered outside at the Jurassic Park fan zone cheered loudly as Durant was helped from the court.

Raptors star Kyle Lowry and his teammates waved their arms, attempting the quiet the crowd as did hip-hop star Drake. Criticism was quick and to the point from the Bay Area and around the NBA.

“Why are they cheering for his injury? Come on man,” Philadelphia center Joel Embiid wrote on social media.

Added Washington’s Bobby Portis: “Raptors fans can’t cheer for a player getting hurt. That’s lame.”

Durant’s teammates also were critical.

“Trash,” DeMarcus Cousins said of the cheers. “So trash. We’re all idolized as superstar athletes. We’re not human beings. It’s always about what we can do between those lines. That’s it. That’s all that ever matters.”

On Tuesday, a bouquet of multi-colored carnations was delivered to the Golden State Warriors offices. There was a banner across the bouquet that read “Canada Is Sorry KD.”

Along with a hand written card that read:

“Dear KD and Warriors: I can’t even believe those dumbass Raptors fans cheered when they saw you were injured. I was watching the game and felt horrible, it was a total disgrace. I hereby apology on behalf of Canada. Prayers for recovery.”