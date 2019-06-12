SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died after crashing into a fence between two homes on Saturday in San Jose, police confirmed Wednesday.
Officers responded to the crash at 4:21 a.m. in the 2200 block of Poplar Drive. The car had been speeding north on Chabot Way when it failed to turn onto Poplar and crashed into a mental fence between two homes, according to police.
The car came to a rest between the homes, and photos shared by San Jose firefighters on Saturday showed a pipe piercing through the vehicle toward the headrest of the driver’s seat.
The passenger was able to exit the car without major injuries. The driver, 31-year-old Elin Martinez of San Jose, was extricated from the car and taken to a hospital. He died a short while later.
