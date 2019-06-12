



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has taken two tickets to watch Thursday’s NBA Finals Game 6 from the city of Oakland’s suite at Oracle Arena and put them up for auction to raise money for the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Schaaf previously donated one ticket to Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Toronto Raptors that was auctioned off and raised $7,600 for the Oakland Promise initiative to send Oakland children to and through college.

With the Warriors winning a thrilling Game 5 in Toronto on Monday to keep the series alive, Game 6 is set for 6 p.m. Thursday and will be the last game the Warriors will play at Oracle Arena before moving across the Bay to the new Chase Center arena in San Francisco for the 2019-20 season.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank is hosting the auction online at www.accfb.org, with the bidding closing at noon Thursday.

The winner will be notified and can pick up the tickets at Oakland City Hall after payment is confirmed. The tickets do not include transportation or parking, according to the city.

