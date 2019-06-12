SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) – Record-breaking heat that has been baking the Bay Area and the entire state is easing, with some exceptions.

Wednesday morning started out warmer than Tuesday, but an onshore flow combined with the marine layer is expected to keep high temperatures much lower through the afternoon near the coast and Bay locations.

Inland locations will see temperatures in the 90’s.

Fourteen Bay Area cities broke heat records Tuesday, including San Francisco where it maxed out at 92 degrees.

Excessive-heat warnings remain in place Wednesday in the San Joaquin Valley, the Eastern Sierra and the southeastern corner of the state, and a heat advisory is in effect in the northwestern corner.

Meteorologists note that Sierra Nevada snowmelt continues to raise water levels in many rivers and streams.

A little cooler today with light, onshore flow starting to kick in along the coast. But still hot Inland this afternoon. Here's a look at your highs today! Stronger marine influence will cool all of us down across the Bay Area tomorrow. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/1j7FlaqHnr — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) June 12, 2019

Another fiery sunrise on this warm Wednesday morning. A little cooler today with light, onshore flow especially for the coast and parts of the Bay. Still hot Inland this afternoon. Much cooler for all of us across the Bay Area tomorrow. Hang in there, friends! @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/8MM8WFKnIE — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) June 12, 2019

