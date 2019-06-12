LOS GATOS (CBS SF) – The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has released a description of a suspect in the shooting of a man near the summit of state Highway 17 in unincorporated Los Gatos late Tuesday night.
A person flagged down deputies at 10:17 p.m. in the area of Highway 17 and Summit Road to report hearing two people arguing outside of their vehicles at the “Park N Ride” lot and then a gunshot, sheriff’s officials said.
The 33-year-old man who was shot drove himself to a family member’s home nearby, then was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his right ankle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with strawberry blonde hair. He was last seen driving a silver Cadillac CTS south on Highway 17 toward Santa Cruz, sheriff’s officials said. He remains at large.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (408) 808-4500 or an anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.
