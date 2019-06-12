SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A man was shot and a suspect is on the loose following a shooting near the summit of state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County late Tuesday night, according to the county sheriff’s office.
The shooting was reported at 10:17 p.m. after a person flagged down a Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy in the area of Summit Drive and the highway, Sgt. Reggie Cooks said.
The person told deputies that they heard two people arguing outside of their vehicle before hearing something that sounded like a gunshot. Not long after, the victim drove himself to a family member’s residence and then was driven to a hospital.
The victim, only identified as a 33-year-old man, was shot at least once and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
The suspect is only described as a man in his 30s. No vehicle or further description was provided.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 808-4431.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.