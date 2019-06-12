Comments
(CBS News) — President Trump said he would be open to listening to information from a foreign country that could damage his opponent in the next election, despite Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that led to an investigation that has roiled his presidency.
Mr. Trump made the comments in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired in part Wednesday night on “ABC News World Tonight.” Stephanopoulos asked Mr. Trump whether he would take information offered from a foreign actor in the next election, or alert the FBI.
“I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening,” Mr. Trump said.