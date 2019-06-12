  • KPIX 5On Air

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Uber has announced plans to take its ride-hailing service to new heights in the Bay Area.

Uber is partnering with Related Companies — a real estate developer business — to get its Uber Air electric passenger aircraft up and running. Uber Air would use a network of small electric VTOLs (eVTOLs) that can take off and land vertically.

The company has released several artists renderings to show what one of their “skyports” would look like in Santa Clara.

Uber’s goal is to begin testing next year and make aerial ride-hailing available to riders in 2023, its first Uber Air cities being Dallas-Forth Worth and Los Angeles.

